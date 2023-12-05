Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Second person charged in death of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton

By Moe Ahmad Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 5'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 5
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Cape Breton have charged a second person in the killing 48-year-old Natacha Leroy.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the Cape Breton Regional Police arrested Kevin Forrest Jr., 28, of Big Bras d’Or on Friday at about 5:40 p.m.

Police had been looking for Forrest Jr. and he is the second person arrested in the case. He is charged with accessory to murder and indignity to human remains.

Carolyn Ann Dermody, 25, of North Sydney, N.S., was arrested last Thursday on the Bedford Highway in Halifax.

Dermody faces charges of murder and indignity to human remains in Leroy’s killing.

Both made appearances at Sydney provincial court on Monday.

Trending Now

Leroy’s remains were found by a police dog team late last month in Big Bras d’Or, and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide a few days later.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation has determined that this was not a random incident, and that Natacha was known to Dermody and Forrest Jr.,” a police release by the RCMP states.

Dermody and Forrest Jr. are due back in court on Wednesday.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices