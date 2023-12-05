Second person charged in death of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cape Breton have charged a second person in the killing 48-year-old Natacha Leroy.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the Cape Breton Regional Police arrested Kevin Forrest Jr., 28, of Big Bras d’Or on Friday at about 5:40 p.m.

Police had been looking for Forrest Jr. and he is the second person arrested in the case. He is charged with accessory to murder and indignity to human remains.

Carolyn Ann Dermody, 25, of North Sydney, N.S., was arrested last Thursday on the Bedford Highway in Halifax.

Dermody faces charges of murder and indignity to human remains in Leroy’s killing.

Both made appearances at Sydney provincial court on Monday.

Leroy’s remains were found by a police dog team late last month in Big Bras d’Or, and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide a few days later.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation has determined that this was not a random incident, and that Natacha was known to Dermody and Forrest Jr.,” a police release by the RCMP states.

Dermody and Forrest Jr. are due back in court on Wednesday.