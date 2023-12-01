Person arrested on Bedford Highway, charged with murdering Cape Breton woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 25-year-old woman faces a murder charge in the death of a Cape Breton woman who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances last week.

Carolyn Ann Dermody, of North Sydney, N.S., was arrested Thursday on the Bedford Highway in Halifax in connection with the death of 48-year-old Natacha Leroy.

Dermody faces charges of murder and indignity to human remains and is being held in custody pending a provincial court appearance on Dec. 4.

The Mounties say they are continuing efforts to find a second suspect _ a 28-year-old Big Bras d’Or, N.S., man _ who is believed to be in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Police say their investigation has determined that Leroy knew Dermody and the male suspect.

Leroy’s remains were found by a police dog team last Friday in Big Bras d’Or, and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.