Police investigating N.S. woman’s disappearance as homicide after remains found

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit is now investigating the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in the Cape Breton community of Big Bras d’Or as a homicide.

In a release sent Thursday, police said human remains were found in the area on Nov. 24 by police dogs.

“The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide and, on November 29, the remains were confirmed to be those of Natacha Leroy,” police said in a statement.

RCMP initially responded to the report of a possible homicide on Nov. 22 at a home on Old Route 5 in Big Bras D’Or.

At the time, police noted the circumstances around Leroy’s disappearance were “suspicious” and the home was then secured by RCMP and Cape Breton Regional Police officers. The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit has since taken over the investigation.

“The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit is continuing to liaise with Natacha’s family and supports are being offered,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing with support from the Cape Breton Regional Police Service, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Victoria County District RCMP Unit.

Police are asking anyone with further information on the incident to contact authorities.