Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. woman disappears under ‘suspicious’ circumstances, police investigating

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 8:20 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 24'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 24
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Amber Fryday on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Cape Breton.

In a written statement Friday, police said investigators with the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit believe “the circumstances around her disappearance are suspicious.”

Investigators are currently at a scene in Millville, near North Sydney, in relation to the investigation.

“The investigation is still in the initial stages and at this time no arrests have been made, nor have any charges been laid,” it said.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the woman’s name and picture have not been released because they are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance.

Trending Now

“She hasn’t actually been reported missing, but we believe that she’s disappeared,” he said. “We don’t know if it’s a missing person (case,) or something more significant. That’s what we’re trying to figure out.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said more information will be released Friday afternoon.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices