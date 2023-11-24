N.S. woman disappears under ‘suspicious’ circumstances, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Cape Breton.

In a written statement Friday, police said investigators with the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit believe “the circumstances around her disappearance are suspicious.”

Investigators are currently at a scene in Millville, near North Sydney, in relation to the investigation.

“The investigation is still in the initial stages and at this time no arrests have been made, nor have any charges been laid,” it said.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the woman’s name and picture have not been released because they are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance.

“She hasn’t actually been reported missing, but we believe that she’s disappeared,” he said. “We don’t know if it’s a missing person (case,) or something more significant. That’s what we’re trying to figure out.”

He said more information will be released Friday afternoon.