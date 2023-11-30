Fire at vacant home on Flora Avenue leaves it ‘complete write-off’

Send this page to someone via email

No one is hurt, but a house is completely destroyed after a fire on Flora Avenue in Winnipeg.

Just past noon on Thursday, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and open flames coming from the house’s roof.

“It’s a complete write-off at this point,” said Doug Grieve, Winnipeg Fire Department Platoon chief.

He said eight crews attacked the fire from the outside. There were also two ladders, five pumps and two rescues.

Once the blaze slowed down, WFPS said firefighters went inside and around 2 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

Grieve said no one was found in a preliminary search of the house, which was previously burnt out and vacant.

He said vacant buildings are “a systemic problem in the city, we’re dealing with it the best we can. It stretches our resources at times.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.