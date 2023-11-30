Menu

Fire

Fire at vacant home on Flora Avenue leaves it ‘complete write-off’

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 6:39 pm
Vacant Flora Avenue home a ‘total write-off’ following destructive Thursday fire
On the scene, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service platoon chief, Doug Grieve, reported that "no occupants were found following the crew's initial inspection of the building but due to extensive roof damage, it's expected to be a loss."
No one is hurt, but a house is completely destroyed after a fire on Flora Avenue in Winnipeg.

Just past noon on Thursday, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and open flames coming from the house’s roof.

“It’s a complete write-off at this point,” said Doug Grieve, Winnipeg Fire Department Platoon chief.

He said eight crews attacked the fire from the outside. There were also two ladders, five pumps and two rescues.

Once the blaze slowed down, WFPS said firefighters went inside and around 2 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

Grieve said no one was found in a preliminary search of the house, which was previously burnt out and vacant.

He said vacant buildings are “a systemic problem in the city, we’re dealing with it the best we can. It stretches our resources at times.”

Trending Now

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

