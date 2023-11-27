Menu

Crime

Daylight shooting in South Surrey sends 1 to hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 4:39 pm
Police seen deployed outside Surrey's Peace Arch Hospital on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Police seen deployed outside Surrey's Peace Arch Hospital on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Submitted
A daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., has put one man in hospital.

In a media release, Surrey RCMP said officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 13900-block of 18B Avenue. Responding officers found “evidence consistent with a shooting,” but couldn’t find a victim at the scene.

One man later presented himself in hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Video from Peace Arch Hospital showed a large number of police deployed outside the emergency department.

Click to play video: 'Murder charge laid in shooting death of Surrey man'
Murder charge laid in shooting death of Surrey man
Trending Now

A burning car was later located near 30A Avenue and 170 Street. Police said they are still investigating a possible connection between the two incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the shooting was targeted and linked to B.C.’s ongoing gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

