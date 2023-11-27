Daylight shooting in South Surrey sends 1 to hospital

A daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., has put one man in hospital.
In a media release, Surrey RCMP said officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 13900-block of 18B Avenue. Responding officers found “evidence consistent with a shooting,” but couldn’t find a victim at the scene.
One man later presented himself in hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Video from Peace Arch Hospital showed a large number of police deployed outside the emergency department.
A burning car was later located near 30A Avenue and 170 Street. Police said they are still investigating a possible connection between the two incidents.
Police believe the shooting was targeted and linked to B.C.’s ongoing gang conflict.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
