Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Human remains found amongst rubble of Toronto home explosion

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'One person missing in Scarborough home explosion, fire'
One person missing in Scarborough home explosion, fire
RELATED: A person is still believed to be missing with fire crews still searching for a body following a home explosion and fire in Scarborough. Ahmar Khan has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rescue crews and fire investigators have found human remains amongst the rubble of a Toronto home that exploded on Sunday after more than a day of searching.

Fire officials speaking at the scene on Tuesday said the remains were discovered after a painstaking and exhaustive search, with a larger investigation still in its early stages.

“Today, unfortunately, in the course of that investigative work they have located human remains in the debris and (it’s) sad to know that,” Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg said.

He was at the scene of a home explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough, near Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

On Monday, officials said they feared someone was inside the home when it exploded on Sunday afternoon.

The person living at the house remains unaccounted for but the body discovered by fire investigators is yet to be identified, Chief Pegg said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is a very methodical process,” he said, explaining the detailed steps investigators took during the search, which involved both heavy machinery and cadaver dogs.

Jon Pegg, Ontario’s fire marshal, said the investigation was ongoing and that it was “too early” to rule out any cause for the explosion.

“It will be a very long and detailed investigation,” he said.

“It will involve forensic testing and modelling, so that is going to take some time.”

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices