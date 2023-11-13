Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Person was likely inside at time of Toronto house explosion, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 11:18 am
The incident happened at a home on Kitchener Road. View image in full screen
The incident happened at a home on Kitchener Road. Sho Sardar
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An occupant was likely inside a Toronto house when it exploded on Sunday, officials say, as crews remain at the scene of the blast.

Mariano Perini, operations manager of major incidents at the Office of the Fire Marshal, provided an update Monday morning on the situation.

He said crews from the Office of the Fire Marshal, Toronto Fire Services, Toronto police and Enbridge were all at the scene.

Officials were working to determine whether or not there is a displacement of the natural gas distribution system, he said.

“That’s essentially to make sure the scene is safe,” he said.

“A little bit later this morning what we’ll be doing is utilizing heavy equipment. We’ll be getting into the building to start delayering the debris and initiating our investigation to determine the cause of the fire.”

Story continues below advertisement
Emergency crews at the scene of the explosion on Sunday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of the explosion on Sunday. Global News

The incident took place Sunday morning at a home on Kitchener Road in Scarborough, near Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Perini said it’s believed a person was inside at the time of the blast and subsequent fire.

“We’re going on the premise that there is somebody inside and that will be part of the investigation and the excavation process,” he said.

Perini said there are “a number of things” that could have caused the blast.

“Once we identify the fuel load, then we’ll be able to determine the flammable limits and explosive limits and that will help us determine what the cause was and what the fuel source was,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices