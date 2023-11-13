Person was likely inside at time of Toronto house explosion, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

An occupant was likely inside a Toronto house when it exploded on Sunday, officials say, as crews remain at the scene of the blast.

Mariano Perini, operations manager of major incidents at the Office of the Fire Marshal, provided an update Monday morning on the situation.

He said crews from the Office of the Fire Marshal, Toronto Fire Services, Toronto police and Enbridge were all at the scene.

Officials were working to determine whether or not there is a displacement of the natural gas distribution system, he said.

“That’s essentially to make sure the scene is safe,” he said.

“A little bit later this morning what we’ll be doing is utilizing heavy equipment. We’ll be getting into the building to start delayering the debris and initiating our investigation to determine the cause of the fire.”

The incident took place Sunday morning at a home on Kitchener Road in Scarborough, near Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Perini said it’s believed a person was inside at the time of the blast and subsequent fire.

“We’re going on the premise that there is somebody inside and that will be part of the investigation and the excavation process,” he said.

Perini said there are “a number of things” that could have caused the blast.

“Once we identify the fuel load, then we’ll be able to determine the flammable limits and explosive limits and that will help us determine what the cause was and what the fuel source was,” he said.

TFS crews remain on scene of explosion at 114 Kitchener Road, SC. @ONFireMarshal in charge of scene as @TSSAOntario and @enbridgegas conduct site safety testing. Heavy equipment is scheduled to be brought on scene to continue search and stabilization today. — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) November 13, 2023

There are reports that one occupant was in the home at the time of the fire and explosion. This occupant remains unaccounted for at this time. We are working with @TorontoHydro @enbridgegas and @TorontoPolice to fully secure the scene. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 12, 2023