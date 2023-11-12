Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Possible explosion collapses Toronto home, officers search for potential occupant

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 12, 2023 1:03 pm
Emergency crews battle blaze that collapsed home in Toronto, Nov. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency crews battle blaze that collapsed home in Toronto, Nov. 12, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto police and fire crews are on scene where a home has collapsed in Scarborough following a three-alarm fire.

Police said they received reports of a home explosion at Kitchener Road and Galloway Road just before noon on Sunday.

Toronto Fire Chief, Matthew Pegg, confirmed the damage was consistent with that of an explosion.

Emergency responders said they do not know at this time if anyone was in the home when the explosion happened, though reports of an occupant have come forward.

Pegg said one firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

He is also warning that residents may notice the smell of gas in the area as officials work with Enbridge Gas to shut off the supply.

Though the fire has been successfully contained, emergency crews will remain on scene as they launch the investigation into the cause of the explosion and attempt to locate the potential home occupant.

