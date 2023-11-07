Menu

Mix of freezing rain and snow covers Regina streets

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 1:21 pm
A mix of rain and show has rolled through Regina Tuesday. View image in full screen
A mix of rain and show has rolled through Regina Tuesday. Andrew Benson / Global News
Heavy snow mixed with early morning rain has hit Regina hard, causing slippery conditions throughout the city.

According to Environment Canada, a freezing rain warning has ended for Regina, but remains in effect for areas of southern Saskatchewan.

A scene from Regina as snow falls. View image in full screen
A scene from Regina as snow falls. Global News
The area of freezing rain will move from west to east over the next few hours, with conditions expected to improve in southeastern Saskatchewan by mid-morning.

Regina could also see the return of rain Tuesday afternoon as temperatures warm up to 2 C.

Environment Canada expects snow and rain to continue through Tuesday evening.

According to the Highway Hotline, low visibility and winter driving conditions remain on highways around Regina.

