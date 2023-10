See more sharing options

The Vancouver teenager who was reported missing has been found safe, according to Vancouver police.

The teen went missing on Thursday.

Saturday afternoon, around 1 p.m., Sgt. Steve Addison told Global News the teenager has now been found safe.

Police thanked the public for its help in the search.