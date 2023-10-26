Edmonton police warn violent sex offender Alexandre Passechnikov being released for 2nd time in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Less than three months after the last warning, the Edmonton Police Service is once again letting the public know Alexandre Passechnikov, a violent sex offender who has a history of reoffending, is once again being released into the community.

He is on the province’s list of high-risk offenders.

Alexandre Passechnikov, 38, is a convicted sexual offender who police believe will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community. He was last released in August of this year. He was rearrested that same month, EPS said.

Passechnikov is living in Edmonton after a recent release from jail, the EPS said Thursday.

He is subject to a court order with conditions and is being managed by the EPS behavioural assessment unit. The specialized unit deals only with high-risk, violent sexual offenders and high-risk violent offenders who are released to the Edmonton area.

At any given time, the BAU’s team is tasked with supervising dozens of high-risk offenders, keeping tabs on them and also trying to help the offenders adjust to life outside of prison.

Edmonton police said Passechnikov is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to some of his victims.

He has victimized a number of women across a broad age range, from young adults to older adults, in a sexual manner.

His past crimes have been committed in both Edmonton and Montreal.

Passechnikov must follow several court-ordered conditions, including:

He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from the supervisor.

He must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.

He can’t travel out of the city of Edmonton without the written approval of his supervisor.

He must not possess weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his home or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of eating a meal) bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material or any weapons — homemade or otherwise.

He can’t consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances.

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Passechnikov is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.

Alexandre Passechnikov is six feet one inch tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and dark brown, greying hair.

Alexandre Passechnikov, 38, is a convicted sexual offender who Edmonton police believe will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

In 2017, Edmonton police also said Passechnikov has a medical condition, but did not name it.

“It is believed that Passechnikov has attempted to have unprotected sexual contact with females even though it is believed that he has an infectious, potentially life-threatening, medical condition that can be transmitted through bodily fluids,” an EPS release at the time said.

1:40 Violent sexual offender reoffends days after release from jail

Passechnikov was also released from jail back in October of 2022, but within a week was rearrested for allegedly committing another violent assault.

At that time, he was charged with “assault, choking, forcible confinement and three breaches of his peace bond after he allegedly assaulted a female who went into the rooming house where he was residing.”

The Edmonton Police Service said it’s issuing this warning after careful deliberation of all related issues — including privacy concerns — in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of Passechnikov’s release.

Police stressed sharing his release is meant just to allow people to be aware and take suitable precautionary measures.

“Releasing this information is NOT intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action,” the news release said.

Police have issued several such warnings over the years, including last fall, in 2020, in 2017 and in 2013.