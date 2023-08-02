Edmonton police warn violent sex offender Alexandre Passechnikov to be released into community

Send this page to someone via email

A violent sex offender who has a history of reoffending is set to once again be released into the community, prompting the Edmonton Police Service to issue another warning about him.

Alexandre Passechnikov, 38, is a convicted sexual offender who police believe will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.

Passechnikov is living in Edmonton after a recent release from jail, EPS said Tuesday.

He is subject to a court order with conditions, and is being managed by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit. The specialized unit deals only with high-risk, violent sexual offenders and high-risk violent offenders who are released to the Edmonton area.

At any given time, the BAU’s team is tasked with supervising dozens of high-risk offenders, keeping tabs on them and also trying to help the offenders adjust to life outside of prison.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton police said Passechnikov is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to some of his victims. He has victimized a number of women across a broad age range, from young adults to the elderly, in a sexual manner.

His past crimes have been committed both in Edmonton and Montreal.

Passechnikov must follow several court-ordered conditions, including:

He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from the supervisor

Abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor

Can’t travel out of the city of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor

He must not possess weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his home or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of eating a meal) bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons — homemade or otherwise

Can’t consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances

Alexandre Passechnikov is six-feet, one-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and dark brown, greying hair.

In 2017, Edmonton police also said Passechnikov has a medical condition, but did not name it.

“It is believed that Passechnikov has attempted to have unprotected sexual contact with females even though it is believed that he has an infectious, potentially life-threatening, medical condition that can be transmitted through bodily fluids,” an EPS release at the time said.

Story continues below advertisement

Alexandre Passechnikov, 38, is a convicted sexual offender who Edmonton police believe will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

Passechnikov was last released from jail back in October of 2022, but within a week was re-arrested for allegedly committing another violent assault.

At that time, he was charged with “assault, choking, forcible confinement and three breaches of his peace bond after he allegedly assaulted a female who went into the rooming house where he was residing.”

1:40 Violent sexual offender reoffends days after release from jail

The Edmonton Police Service said it’s issuing this warning after careful deliberation of all related issues — including privacy concerns — in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of Passechnikov’s release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police stressed sharing his release is meant just to allow people to be aware and take suitable precautionary measures.

“Releasing this information is NOT intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action,” the news release said.

Police have issued several such warnings over the years, including last fall, back in 2020, as well as in 2017 and in 2013.