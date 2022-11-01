Violent sexual offender charged for reoffence days after release

Send this page to someone via email

A high-risk violent sexual offender has been rearrested for committing another violent sexual assault after being released from jail for one week.

Alexandre Passechnikov was arrested on Oct. 27 and has been charged with “assault, choking, forcible confinement and three breaches of his peace bond after he allegedly assaulted a female who went into the rooming house where he was residing,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

“As he was being closely monitored, police became aware of the assault, and he was arrested shortly after it occurred,” reads the release.

Passechnikov was released from jail Oct. 19. Edmonton Police Service sent a release Oct. 24 warning the public about Passechnikov’s release back into the community. The 37-year-old who currently lives in Edmonton has served jail time four times prior to this arrest for his offenses.

He remains in police custody and will appear in court Nov. 4.