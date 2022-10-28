Supreme Court declares parts of sex offender registry unconstitutional

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s top court says parts of the national sex offender registry are unconstitutional.

In a ruling this morning, the Supreme Court of Canada says mandatory registration of all sex offenders with more than one conviction goes too far.

It also concludes that keeping offenders on the registry for the rest of their lives violates the Constitution.

The ruling came in the case of a 19-year-old Edmonton man who was brought to a party publicized by an explicit ad on Facebook and sexually touched two women.

He pleaded guilty, served six months in jail with three years probation and is considered a minimal risk to reoffend.

The court is giving Parliament one year to rewrite its law on mandatory registration, although the Edmonton man has been struck from the registry.