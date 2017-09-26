Edmonton police warn public about release of 32-year-old convicted sex offender

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a news release on Monday night to warn the public about the release of a convicted sex offender they believe “is at risk to commit another sexual offence against a female while in the community.”

Police said 32-year-old Alexandre Passechnikov will be living in the Edmonton area and they are seeking a recognizance order on him. They also said he will be closely monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

“Passechnikov has a known history of assaulting females and (there are) particulars of his history that the public should be aware of,” police said.

According to police, Passechnikov’s past assaults have happened at different locations and times of day and involved women of different ages who were walking alone. They also said his victims were not known to him prior to the assaults.

Passechnikov’s release comes with numerous court-ordered conditions:

•he must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily

•he must not possess or consume alcohol and drugs, including marijuana

•he must not be found in any place of business centred around the sale of alcohol

•he must not leave Edmonton without approval of his supervisor

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Passechnikov is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567.

Police said they decided to issue the warning “after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community.”

Police added the information is not aimed at encouraging people to take any type of vigilante action.