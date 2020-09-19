Calgary police issue warning about release of high-risk offender

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are warning the public about the release of a man they say is a high-risk offender.

In a news release issued Friday, the Calgary Police Service said 35-year-old Alexandre Passechnikov was released on earlier in the day after spending 13 months behind bars for breach of conditions.

“Previous convictions include sexual assault, choking, theft, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a probation order, robbery, forcible confinement, break and enter, uttering threats, mischief and obstructing a peace officer,” the CPS said.

His crimes were committed in Montreal and Edmonton, police said.

Police said Passechnikov will be closely monitored through the service’s high-risk offender program.

He is described as being six-foot-six and roughly 166 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

“The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Passechnikov,” the police said.

“Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable them to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.”

Police in Alberta issued similar warnings about the release of Passechnikov in 2013 and again in 2017.