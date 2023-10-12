Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Multi-sailing waits on key BC Ferries routes with 2 key vessels out of service

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 4:34 pm
The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Mayne Island and Galiano Island while travelling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. View image in full screen
The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Mayne Island and Galiano Island while travelling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ferry passengers travelling between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island without a reservation are being warned to prepare for significant delays, as the fleet operates without two of its key vessels.

As of 1 p.m., BC Ferries said its Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Victoria (Swartz Bay) route was already ticketing for the 7 p.m. sailing, while traffic in the other direction was already booked on sailings to 9 p.m.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries makes changes at corporate headquarters'
BC Ferries makes changes at corporate headquarters

The Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Nanaimo (Duke Point) route was ticketing for 5:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic on sailings out of Nanaimo and out of Horseshoe Bay were busy, but not experiencing waits of similar durations.

The heavy volume comes with both the Coastal Renaissance, a Super C Class ferry capable of transporting 1,604 passengers and crew and the the Spirit of Vancouver Island, an S-Class ferry with a capacity of 2,100 passengers and crew out of service.

The Coastal Renaissance has been out of commission since mid-August, due to problems with the engine that aren’t expected to be resolved until December. The Spirit of Vancouver Island is in dry dock as crews repair a cracked ballast tank, and is expected to return to service next week.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries face reality at annual general meeting'
BC Ferries face reality at annual general meeting

BC Ferries is urging anyone travelling with a vehicle over the weekend to have a reservation, or to be prepared for possible sailing waits. The company advises people to sail in and out of Nanaimo to avoid potential delays.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who are unable to secure a booking are being urged to travel as a foot passenger, and if possible, to take transit to the terminals as parking lots fill up quickly. Reservations are also available for walk-on passengers.

You can find updates on current conditions at BC Ferries’ website.

 

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices