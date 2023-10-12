Multi-sailing waits on key BC Ferries routes with 2 key vessels out of service

Ferry passengers travelling between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island without a reservation are being warned to prepare for significant delays, as the fleet operates without two of its key vessels.
As of 1 p.m., BC Ferries said its Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Victoria (Swartz Bay) route was already ticketing for the 7 p.m. sailing, while traffic in the other direction was already booked on sailings to 9 p.m.
The Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Nanaimo (Duke Point) route was ticketing for 5:45 p.m.
Traffic on sailings out of Nanaimo and out of Horseshoe Bay were busy, but not experiencing waits of similar durations.
The heavy volume comes with both the Coastal Renaissance, a Super C Class ferry capable of transporting 1,604 passengers and crew and the the Spirit of Vancouver Island, an S-Class ferry with a capacity of 2,100 passengers and crew out of service.
The Coastal Renaissance has been out of commission since mid-August, due to problems with the engine that aren’t expected to be resolved until December. The Spirit of Vancouver Island is in dry dock as crews repair a cracked ballast tank, and is expected to return to service next week.
BC Ferries is urging anyone travelling with a vehicle over the weekend to have a reservation, or to be prepared for possible sailing waits. The company advises people to sail in and out of Nanaimo to avoid potential delays.
Those who are unable to secure a booking are being urged to travel as a foot passenger, and if possible, to take transit to the terminals as parking lots fill up quickly. Reservations are also available for walk-on passengers.
You can find updates on current conditions at BC Ferries’ website.
