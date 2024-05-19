Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser out for Game 7 against Oilers: reports

See more sharing options

Vancouver’s longest-tenured Canuck, Brock Boeser, has reportedly been ruled out for Monday’s Game 7.

Sportsnet journalist Irfaan Gaffar broke the news on the website formally known as Twitter around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Hockey insider Eliotte Friedman expanded on the initial report. He said Boeser is out with a blood clotting issue.

Friedman said the timeline for Boeser’s return is now up in the air.

The blood clotting issue is not believed to be life-threatening, Friedman said.

Boeser is leading the Canucks in playoff goals with seven.

The Vancouver Canucks responded to Global News inquiry into Boeser’s condition.

The team said it will not be commenting on the situation at this time.