BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings amid mechanical issues with Coastal Renaissance

BC Ferries cancelled multiple sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo Wednesday, amid mechanical issues with another Coastal-class vessel.
The company said it had scrapped sailings between 3:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. due to problems with the Coastal Renaissance’s main engine.
It said it would directly contact passengers with bookings on the cancelled sailings to advise them if there was space available on alternate sailings, or if their bookings would be outright cancelled.
Anyone with a cancelled booking will get a full refund.
“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” BC Ferries said in a service notice.
The issues come after another Coastal-class vessel, the Coastal Celebration, was sidelined twice this summer, including during the busy Canada Day long weekend, due to problems with its propulsion system.
Coastal-class ferries are the second largest vessels in BC Ferries’ fleet, with the capacity to carry more than 1,600 passengers and crew and 310 cars.
- Stay on top your immunizations, B.C. doctors warn ahead of fall ‘tripledemic’
- B.C. man with gang ties recaptured after fleeing upon prison release: Police
- Port Hardy closes ER amid nurse shortage from ‘short notice, unexpected sick calls’
- $2,000 for 200 square feet: TikTok of Vancouver rental raises hackles
Comments