Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings amid mechanical issues with Coastal Renaissance

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 9:30 pm
BC Ferries' Coastal Renaissance. View image in full screen
The Coastal Renaissance is seen in a Global News file photo, sailing between Tsawwassen in Delta and Swartz Bay in Victoria. Lasia Kretzel/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC Ferries cancelled multiple sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo Wednesday, amid mechanical issues with another Coastal-class vessel.

The company said it had scrapped sailings between 3:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. due to problems with the Coastal Renaissance’s main engine.

Click to play video: 'Coastal Celebration experiences mechanical difficulty'
Coastal Celebration experiences mechanical difficulty

It said it would directly contact passengers with bookings on the cancelled sailings to advise them if there was space available on alternate sailings, or if their bookings would be outright cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with a cancelled booking will get a full refund.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” BC Ferries said in a service notice.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries ship refit will cause long weekend delays'
BC Ferries ship refit will cause long weekend delays

The issues come after another Coastal-class vessel, the Coastal Celebration, was sidelined twice this summer, including during the busy Canada Day long weekend, due to problems with its propulsion system.

Trending Now

Coastal-class ferries are the second largest vessels in BC Ferries’ fleet, with the capacity to carry more than 1,600 passengers and crew and 310 cars.

More on BC
BC FerriesFerriesferry cancellationsmechanical issuesCoastal ClassCoastal Renaissancebc ferries cancellatoinsbc ferries engine
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices