Surrey police advise of large Hells Angels presence in city this weekend

The Surrey Police Service is advising the public of a large motorcycle gang presence in the city between Thurs., June 12 and Sun., June 15.

Police said that officers will be monitoring a large Hells Angels motorcycle procession, which is expected to draw more than 700 motorcyclists, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in Coquitlam and ending at a banquet hall in the 12300 block of Patullo Place in Surrey.

The procession is expected to cause delays, especially in Surrey northbound from Highway 1 on Highway 15, Highway 17 to Bridgeview Drive, Bridgeview Drive to King George Boulevard, and King George Boulevard to 120 Street, police said.

Officers will be stationed at many of the major intersections to ensure the safety of all drivers.

Police said it “will have additional officers working through the weekend, with special attention paid to restaurants and bars throughout Surrey to prevent any gang-related incidents.”