Burnaby RCMP called to rescue an injured hawk

It’s not every day that the RCMP are called to rescue a feathered friend, but recently, one officer flew into action to save an injured hawk.

On June 4, just after 1:00 a.m. a concerned citizen contacted the RCMP when they spotted the injured hawk that appeared to have been hit by vehicle. They were worried it was going to be hit again.

The red-tailed hawk was rescued in the middle of the road near Hall Avenue and Kingsway in South Burnaby.

Following the rescue, the officer spoke with a conservation officer and all local wildlife rehabilitation centers before transporting the injured bird to an animal emergency clinic in Langley until the OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society could take the bird into its care.

View image in full screen A young red-tailed hawk rescued by the Burnaby RCMP. Burnaby RCMP

In a press release, the Burnaby RCMP thanked the citizen who alerted them of the injured bird as well as the medical team who are treating the bird back to good health.

“As a police officer, you never know what you’re going to encounter, or who is going to need your help on any given shift. We are very pleased that an officer was around to aid this hawk in her time of need,” said Const. Tyler Hawkins from Burnaby RCMP’s Strike Force.

“This is clearly a ‘wing-win’ situation, where the only feathers ruffled were from the hawk as she was being removed from the road by our officer,” said S/Sgt. Steve Eagles with Burnaby RCMP’s community programs.

“We are glad this hawk is safe and getting the care she needs, and we would also like to acknowledge the hawk-eyed member of the public who made us aware of the injured bird.”

The hawk is now on its road to recovery at the wildlife rehabilitation centre in Delta.