New sketch released of wanted B.C. triple-homicide suspect from 1997

A new sketch has been released by BC RCMP of a wanted man who is the sole suspect in three homicides.

Police say Kevin Louis Vermette is believed to be responsible for the 1997 triple homicide of three young adults in Kitimat.

View image in full screen A new sketch has been released by the BC RCMP of Kevin Louis Vermette. RCMP

The new sketch was made to show what he could look like at his current age of 70 years old.

Vermette remains the only suspect in the killings of Michael Mauro, David Nunes and Mark Teves. They were shot and killed in a park in Kitimat in July 1997.

A fourth man, Donny Oliveira, was seriously injured but survived.

Despite being known, at the time, as Canada’s most wanted criminal, Vermette has never been found.

While the police investigation remains open, it is a mystery what happened to the suspect.

Vermette has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police previously said he abandoned his vehicle at his motel residence and fled on foot into the mountain wilderness with his black Labrador dog.

The RCMP considers him to be armed, dangerous and violent.

He has brown hair, blue eyes, weighs 161 pounds and stands five feet nine inches.

He has a tattoo on his upper right arm of a cat, with the word “Lucky” inscribed below.

RCMP believe Kevin Vermette is still alive. RCMP Handout

On his upper left arm, he has a coyote and moon tattoo and a dagger through a red rose.

Back in 2015, a $25,000 reward for information on Vermette expired as police investigators said they believed he was still alive and on the loose.

Now, a $2,000 reward is being offered through BC Crime Stoppers, if information given leads to an arrest.

Vermette remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Anyone with information on Kevin Louis Vermette, or where he may be, is asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111.

— with files from Amy Judd