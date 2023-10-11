Menu

Crime

Downtown Eastside homicide victim identified as Ricky Martinez, 44

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 4:26 pm
Homicide in Downtown Eastside under investigation: Vancouver police
A man has died in hospital after police said he sustained significant injuries in an assault in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. – Sep 28, 2023
Vancouver police have identified a man killed in the city’s Downtown Eastside late last month.

Ricky Martinez, 44, was found “gravely injured” near East Hastings and Carrall streets around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, police said in a media release.

Officers had been responding to a report of an assault, and a large pool of blood was observed on the sidewalk and street at the scene.

Martinez was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Police said Wednesday that no arrests have been made in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

 

