Downtown Eastside homicide victim identified as Ricky Martinez, 44

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police have identified a man killed in the city’s Downtown Eastside late last month.

Ricky Martinez, 44, was found “gravely injured” near East Hastings and Carrall streets around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, police said in a media release.

Officers had been responding to a report of an assault, and a large pool of blood was observed on the sidewalk and street at the scene.

Martinez was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Police said Wednesday that no arrests have been made in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.