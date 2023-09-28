Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide in Downtown Eastside under investigation: Vancouver police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 2:30 pm
DTES homicide View image in full screen
Vancouver police have tapped off a homicide scene in downtown Vancouver, early Thursday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has died in hospital after police said he sustained significant injuries in an assault in downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver police were called to the area of Carrall and East Hastings streets around 5:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of an assault.

Officers found the man “badly injured.”

Pictures from the scene show a large pool of blood on the sidewalk and street.

Click to play video: 'Homicide Team identifies 29-year-old in targeted shooting in Burnaby'
Homicide Team identifies 29-year-old in targeted shooting in Burnaby
Trending Now

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The victim has not been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

The area will be closed for an investigation and additional officers will be in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

More on Crime
vancouver policeDowntown EastsideVancouver Police DepartmentVancouver homicideBC homicideeast hastingsdowntown eastside homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices