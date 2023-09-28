Homicide in Downtown Eastside under investigation: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died in hospital after police said he sustained significant injuries in an assault in downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver police were called to the area of Carrall and East Hastings streets around 5:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of an assault.

Officers found the man “badly injured.”

Pictures from the scene show a large pool of blood on the sidewalk and street.

1:20 Homicide Team identifies 29-year-old in targeted shooting in Burnaby

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The victim has not been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

The area will be closed for an investigation and additional officers will be in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.