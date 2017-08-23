Crime
August 23, 2017 2:33 pm
Updated: August 23, 2017 2:41 pm

RCMP looking for man who attempted robbery armed with projector screen

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

Battlefords RCMP have released surveillance photos in an attempt to identify a man who tried to rob a business armed with a projector screen on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an attempted armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a lone man reportedly attended a business on Railway Avenue East in North Battleford, Sask., and was denied service.

RCMP said he returned later with a makeshift weapon, suspected to have been a projector screen. The man also unsuccessfully tried to conceal his face with an article of clothing.

He demanded money from an employee but left without any cash in hand.

Police said the man fled the scene in a small dark-coloured car.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

