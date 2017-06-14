Cash, cigarettes taken in Saskatoon armed robbery

Thieves made off with cash and cigarettes in the armed robbery of a Saskatoon business.

Staff told police officers that two women entered the business in the 2500-block of Dawes Avenue late Tuesday evening.

They were armed with a handgun and bear spray.

The pair fled on foot following the robbery.

A police dog was unsuccessful in tracking them.

The first suspect, who was armed with a handgun and had her face covered with a black bandana, is indigenous and was wearing a brown, shoulder length bag and had on black Adidas shoes.

The second suspect is also indigenous and was wearing a grey jacket with the hood up, blue jeans, brown shoes and a hat with a red brim. She was armed with bear spray.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.