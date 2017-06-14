Crime
June 14, 2017 10:59 am
Updated: June 14, 2017 11:00 am

Cash, cigarettes taken in Saskatoon armed robbery

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Two women armed with a handgun and bear spray make off with cash, cigarettes in a Saskatoon armed robbery.

File / Global News
A A

Thieves made off with cash and cigarettes in the armed robbery of a Saskatoon business.

Staff told police officers that two women entered the business in the 2500-block of Dawes Avenue late Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Two vehicles stolen in Saskatoon had keys left inside

They were armed with a handgun and bear spray.

The pair fled on foot following the robbery.

Story continues below

A police dog was unsuccessful in tracking them.

READ MORE: Fentanyl trafficking bust made in Saskatoon

The first suspect, who was armed with a handgun and had her face covered with a black bandana, is indigenous and was wearing a brown, shoulder length bag and had on black Adidas shoes.

The second suspect is also indigenous and was wearing a grey jacket with the hood up, blue jeans, brown shoes and a hat with a red brim. She was armed with bear spray.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Bear Spray
Dawes Avenue
Dawes Avenue Saskatoon
Handgun
Saskatoon Armed Robbery
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News