Armed robbery with firearm discharge in northern Saskatchewan

Police are trying to find the person responsible for an armed robbery at a business in Air Ronge, Sask.

The theft occurred at around 10:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Initial investigation has revealed that a man entered the business with what was described as a long-barrelled firearm. At the time, his face was covered with a black and white bandana.

La Ronge RCMP said the firearm was discharged inside the business on Highway 2.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

The man is described as being around five-foot eight to six-foot two and has a medium build. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweater, black sunglasses, a baseball cap with black and white designs, black shoes, gloves and dark pants.

Air Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.