RCMP search for man previously arrested twice for impaired driving on same day

Punnichy RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a wanted man who skipped out on court back in November 2016.

Erik Shaun Machiskinic, 38, has an outstanding warrant stemming from incidents that occurred on Aug. 13, 2016, where he was arrested twice for impaired driving on the same day.

He has been charged with two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of operating of a motor vehicle over .08 as well as failure to attend court.

Police believe Machiskinic is staying in the area of Canoe Narrows/Beauval/Meadow Lake, Sask.

He is described as being of First Nations descent, around six-foot one, 240 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion and a dimple in his chin. Machiskinic has a tattoo of tribal art on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.