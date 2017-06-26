Crime
June 26, 2017 9:18 am

Impaired driving charge laid in fatal Saskatchewan crash

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Woman charged with impaired driving causing death after man killed in two-vehicle crash near Bienfait.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News file
A A

A woman has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a fatal two-vehicle crash in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Estevan RCMP said the crash between a westbound SUV and a southbound car happened late Saturday evening at the intersection of highways 18 and 39 west of Bienfait, Sask.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Shattered lives: SGI video campaign drives home the impact of impaired driving

The 35-year-old driver of the car, Bisho Kalappurakkal of Estevan, was declared dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 58-year-old driver of the SUV, Debra Hamann of Bienfait, is charged with impaired driving causing death, driving over .08 causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

READ MORE: May’s traffic safety spotlight in Sask. results in 324 impaired driving offences

She is scheduled to make her next appearance in Estevan provincial court on the morning of Aug. 14.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bienfait
Bienfait Saskatchewan
Collision
Crash
Estevan RCMP
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
Highway 18
Highway 18 Saskatchewan
Highway 39
Highway 39 Saskatchewan
Impaired Driving
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News