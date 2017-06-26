Impaired driving charge laid in fatal Saskatchewan crash

A woman has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a fatal two-vehicle crash in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Estevan RCMP said the crash between a westbound SUV and a southbound car happened late Saturday evening at the intersection of highways 18 and 39 west of Bienfait, Sask.

READ MORE: Shattered lives: SGI video campaign drives home the impact of impaired driving

The 35-year-old driver of the car, Bisho Kalappurakkal of Estevan, was declared dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 58-year-old driver of the SUV, Debra Hamann of Bienfait, is charged with impaired driving causing death, driving over .08 causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

READ MORE: May’s traffic safety spotlight in Sask. results in 324 impaired driving offences

She is scheduled to make her next appearance in Estevan provincial court on the morning of Aug. 14.