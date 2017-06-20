May’s traffic safety spotlight in Sask. results in 324 impaired driving offences

Police reported 324 impaired driving offences over the course of May’s traffic safety spotlight in Saskatchewan.

Law enforcement and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) were focusing on drunk driving last month.

The impaired driving-related offences included 280 Criminal Code charges such as blood alcohol concentration exceeding .08 or refusing to take a breath test.

SGI is reminding drivers that impaired driving is the leading cause of fatal collisions on the province’s roads.

Another notable result during May was 6,159 speeding and aggressive driving offences. This is the most speeding tickets reported since the spotlight in October 2015.

New driver safety is the focus of June’s spotlight.