Driver sentenced in deadly Saskatchewan bike collision

A Saskatchewan man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Gordon Morris Crain, from the Muskoday First Nation, learned his fate at Court of Queen’s Bench in Prince Albert, Sask., last week.

On July 26, 2014, Crain hit Jared Bear, 11, on Highway 3 near the Muskoday bridge.

At the time, Bear was riding his bike with a group of friends on the side of the highway when he was struck and seriously injured.

The boy was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.