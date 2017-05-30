Driver pleads guilty to killing 3 Carrot River, Sask. teens in work zone crash

The driver of a semi-truck has admitted to slamming into a car stopped at a Highway 6 construction zone, killing three teens from Carrot River, Sask.

Normand Lavoie, 40, of Winnipeg pleaded guilty in a Melfort courtroom on Tuesday to three counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He will be sentenced Aug. 22.

The teens, who were students at Carrot River Junior Senior High School, died on Highway 6 near Spalding in May 2015.

Fourteen-year-old Justin Gaja, Kristian Skalicky, who was 15, and Carter Stevenson, 17, were all members of the Wildcats football team.

They were returning to Carrot River after being at a football camp.

The momentum of the crash pushed the car into a second vehicle, which in turn hit a flag person.

Lavoie and the other drivers weren’t seriously hurt.