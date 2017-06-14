Slow speed Saskatoon police chase results in impaired driving charge

A slow speed Saskatoon police chase ended with the driver of a truck being charged with impaired driving.

Patrol officers spotted the truck early Wednesday morning on Bedford Road near Avenue P.

When the officers saw the truck fail to stop at a stop sign, they tried to pull it over.

The driver refused to stop despite police having their emergency equipment on, and eventually headed westbound on 22nd Street at a reduced speed.

Officers said the driver continued to refuse to pull over despite repeated commands to do so.

He eventually reached a parking lot in the 200-block of Fairmont Drive where he was arrested.

The 24-year-old Saskatoon man is now facing charges of impaired driving, exceeding .08, driving while disqualified, evading police and breach of an undertaking.