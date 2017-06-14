Crime
June 14, 2017 2:12 pm

Slow speed Saskatoon police chase results in impaired driving charge

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Saskatoon man is facing an impaired driving charge after leading police on a slow speed chase.

File / Global News
A A

A slow speed Saskatoon police chase ended with the driver of a truck being charged with impaired driving.

Patrol officers spotted the truck early Wednesday morning on Bedford Road near Avenue P.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan victim of impaired driving featured in awareness campaign

Story continues below

When the officers saw the truck fail to stop at a stop sign, they tried to pull it over.

The driver refused to stop despite police having their emergency equipment on, and eventually headed westbound on 22nd Street at a reduced speed.

Officers said the driver continued to refuse to pull over despite repeated commands to do so.

READ MORE: Shattered lives: SGI video campaign drives home the impact of impaired driving

He eventually reached a parking lot in the 200-block of Fairmont Drive where he was arrested.

The 24-year-old Saskatoon man is now facing charges of impaired driving, exceeding .08, driving while disqualified, evading police and breach of an undertaking.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Impaired Driving
Police Chase
Saskatchewan Impaired Driving
Saskatoon Impaired Driving
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Chase
Saskatoon Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News