Slow speed Saskatoon police chase results in impaired driving charge

A slow speed Saskatoon police chase ended with the driver of a truck being charged with impaired driving.
Patrol officers spotted the truck early Wednesday morning on Bedford Road near Avenue P.
When the officers saw the truck fail to stop at a stop sign, they tried to pull it over.
The driver refused to stop despite police having their emergency equipment on, and eventually headed westbound on 22nd Street at a reduced speed.
Officers said the driver continued to refuse to pull over despite repeated commands to do so.
He eventually reached a parking lot in the 200-block of Fairmont Drive where he was arrested.
The 24-year-old Saskatoon man is now facing charges of impaired driving, exceeding .08, driving while disqualified, evading police and breach of an undertaking.
