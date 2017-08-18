2 Quebecers arrested, charged after 2 kg of cocaine seized during Nova Scotia traffic stop
Two people have been arrested and are now facing charges after police discovered cocaine during a traffic stop in Port Hastings, N.S.
Police seized 2 kilograms of cocaine at the traffic stop on Highway 105 on Tuesday afternoon.
A 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Repentigny, Que., were arrested at the scene.
They are both facing charges of trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.
The pair was released from custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on November 27.
