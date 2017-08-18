Crime
August 18, 2017 11:59 am

2 Quebecers arrested, charged after 2 kg of cocaine seized during Nova Scotia traffic stop

By Reporter  Global News

FILE PHOTO.

COURTESY: Edmonton Police Service
A A

Two people have been arrested and are now facing charges after police discovered cocaine during a traffic stop in Port Hastings, N.S.

Police seized 2 kilograms of cocaine at the traffic stop on Highway 105 on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP investigating homicide in East Stewiacke, 17-year-old in custody

A 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Repentigny, Que., were arrested at the scene.

They are both facing charges of trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

READ MORE: Police seize cocaine, pepper spray from home in Sydney, N.S.

The pair was released from custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on November 27.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Crime
Nova Scotia RCMP
Quebec
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News