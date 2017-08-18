Police seize cocaine, pepper spray from home in Sydney, N.S.

Two men from Sydney, N.S. are facing drug charges after police executed a search warrant at a home on George Street on Thursday evening.

Police say they seized a “large quantity” of cocaine, pepper spray and drug paraphernalia from the home.

Two men and a woman were originally arrested, however the woman was later released without charges.

The men, aged 25 and 27, are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine and possession of an unauthorized weapon.