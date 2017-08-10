Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Bruce Johnson

WINNIPEG — In a surprising move late on Thursday afternoon the Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced they’ve released defensive back Bruce Johnson.

Johnson had yet to play a game this season because of an injury but he was set to come off the six game injured list this week.

Johnson, 29, was in his fourth season with the club. He originally joined the team in 2014 and recorded one interception in each of his first three seasons. He appeared in 13 games last season where he had 35 defensive tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles. He also served a two game suspension last October for breaking the CFL/CFLPA drug policy.

The Bombers must of felt he was expendable with the emergence of newcomers Brandon Alexander, Roc Carmichael and Brian Walker in the secondary.

The Bombers travel to Hamilton to face the still winless Tiger-Cats on Saturday.