Pair of Winnipeg Blue Bombers named top performers of the week

For helping the club to a second straight comeback victory a couple of players on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were rewarded with player of the week honours.

The club taking two of the three top performers of the week awards with linebacker Maurice Leggett and kicker Justin Medlock both getting chosen.

Leggett, 30, returned after missing two games with an injury to register two quarterback sacks, seven defensive tackles and a forced fumble.

Medlock, 33, nailed six of his seven field goal attempts including the game winner on the final play of the game. He also kicked two single points, including a clutch kickoff single late in the fourth quarter to help the comeback.

B.C. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham received the other player of the week nod.

The Bomber face the 0-6 Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.