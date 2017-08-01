Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Jackson Jeffcoat honoured by CFL

Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie Jackson Jeffcoat has been named a Shaw CFL Top Performer of the Week following a breakthrough performance against the Montreal Alouettes.

The defensive end recorded two tackles, two sacks and an interception in Winnipeg’s 41-40 comeback win last Thursday. It was just the third game Jeffcoat has played in his CFL career. The American has a total of seven tackles, two sacks and an interception this year.

The award marks the second time this season a member of the Bombers has been honoured by the league. Receiver Weston Dressler was recognized following the team’s season opening victory.

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Duron Carter and Marken Michel of the Calgary Stampeders round out the Shaw CFL Top Performers for Week 6.