Winnipeg Blue Bombers come back in final minutes to beat Montreal Alouettes 41-40

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug out of a 12 point deficit with 1:40 left to play to get past the Montreal Alouettes 41-40 at Investors Group Field on Thursday.

Down 40-28 in the fourth quarter following a Stefan Logan 31-yard touchdown, Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols completed a four-yard pass to Ryan Lankford to bring Winnipeg within five. Brandon Alexander then recovered a Justin Medlock onside kick, starting a drive from Winnipeg’s 52-yard line. Andrew Harris ran into the end zone from a yard out to score the winning touchdown with four seconds remaining on the clock.

The Bombers opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game thanks to a Harris two-yard touchdown run. Defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat made the play possible by intercepting Alouettes quarterback Darian Durant on the second pass of the night. Jeffcoat, playing in just his third career CFL game, finished with two sacks and two tackles on top of the interception.

Montreal later hopped in front by scoring two unanswered touchdowns aided by Winnipeg penalties. Jean-Christoph Beaulieu punched the ball in from the one-yard line to cap off an 80 yard drive. Alouettes receiver BJ Cunningham then hauled in a 13-yard pass to make it 14-7. The Bombers had four penalties called against them in the opening quarter for 47 yards.

Both teams traded majors in the second quarter starting with a Clarence Denmark 10-yard touchdown catch. Durant responded by connecting with Ernest Jackson for a 36-yard score. Montreal kicker Boris Bede hit a 29-yard field goal with four seconds left in the first half to put the Alouettes ahead 24-14.

Montreal controlled the first two quarters by logging 18 first downs, 253 yards and a time of possession of 19:27 time of possession. The Bombers on the other hand had nine first downs, 112 yards and 10:33 time of possession.

Winnipeg backup quarterback Dan LeFevour cut into the Alouettes’ lead with an 11-yard touchdown run 3:41 into the third quarter. Bede made a 35-yard field goal prompting Bombers kicker Justin Medlock to complete two of his own to tie the game 27-27.

Durant eclipsed 30,000 career passing yards in Thursday’s game, becoming the 15th quarterback in CFL history to reach the milestone.

The usually automatic Medlock missed field goal attempts from 37 and 47 yards out.

Winnipeg receiver Weston Dressler was pulled from offensive duties after suffering a lower-body injury in the first half. He continued to hold the ball for Medlock on field goal attempts despite being hurt.

The attendance at Investors Group Field was 25,931.

The Bombers visit the Ottawa Redblacks next Friday for their Week 7 matchup. Montreal meanwhile will enjoy a bye before opening a four-game homestand against the Toronto Argonauts on August 11.