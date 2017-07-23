Winnipeg Blue Bombers donate $13K to BC wildfire relief efforts

WINNIPEG — As British Columbia deals with one of the worst wildfire seasons in history, people from across the country are helping out in any way possible; including sports teams.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were in Vancouver Friday to take on the B.C. Lions.

While the team wasn’t able to leave Vancouver with a win, they did leave something else behind.

The Bombers donated a more than $13,000 to Red Cross B.C. to help with wildfire relief efforts in the province.

“We would like to thank all of the Manitoba residents and Blue Bomber fans who participated in the online 50/50,” said Blue Bombers President & CEO, Wade Miller. “We’re hopeful our assistance will bring even the slightest relief for those affected by the wildfires in British Columbia.”

The pot for the July 21 online 50/50 draw reached a total of $26,340, and the winner took home 50 per cent and the remainder was donated.

All teams in the CFL are donating $5,000 to add up to a grand total of $50,000 on top of the proceeds from the online raffle.

B.C. remains under a state of emergency as about 161 wildfires continue to burn across the province. Fifteen of those fires are threatening communities.

About 44,000 British Columbians have been registered as evacuees as one of the worst wildfire seasons in B.C.’s history continues.