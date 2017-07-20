Winnipeg Blue Bombers online 50/50 proceeds to help those affected by B.C. wildfires

On Friday, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be taking on the B.C. Lions in Vancouver while a wildfire continues to grow and threaten more homes and people in the province. The Blue Bombers, are hoping to help those affected by the wildfires.

The team is running an online 50/50 raffle with all being donated to the Red Cross.

“We’re all a part of the CFL family and it was an easy decision to donate the proceeds from the online 50/50 raffle to the wildfire relief efforts in B.C.,” Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers said in an email.

“We are also joining the rest of the teams in the CFL and topping up this donation to the Red Cross with an additional $5,000 to help those directly affected by the wildfire.”

All teams in the CFL are donating $5,000 to add up to a grand total of $50,000 on top of the proceeds from the online raffle.

The raffle sales end Friday and the winning ticket will be drawn on the Saturday. You can find out more here.