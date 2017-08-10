Nova Scotia mom makes desperate plea for daughter missing in Calgary

Elizabeth Kelly has not heard from her daughter Nicole Hiltz in nearly one month.

“I began getting worried because I wasn’t hearing from her every day,” Kelly said from her home in Antigonish, N.S. “It turned into once a week and then suddenly, nothing.”

Kelly said she last spoke to her daughter on July 12 and previously had been trying to convince her to come home.

“The last time I talked to her, she sounded stressed,” Kelly explained. “She had no home and was living in a tent in the woods.”

Kelly said her daughter moved from Nova Scotia to Calgary with her boyfriend four years ago. The 27-year-old was working night shifts at a Burger King, but then lost her job and ended up on the streets.

The Calgary Police Service is investigating.

Kelly has plans to fly to Calgary with one of Hiltz’s three sisters to help look for her.

“I feel sick, I feel lost,” Kelly said, wiping away tears.

“I just need to know she’s OK. That’s what I want.”

It’s believed Hiltz was last seen near Westbrook Mall in Calgary’s southwest.

Anyone with information can contact Calgary Police or Kelly through her Facebook page.