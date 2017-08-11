Missing Calgary woman reconnects with family in Nova Scotia

A woman living in Calgary who had not been heard from in nearly a month has reconnected with her family in Nova Scotia.

Nicole Hiltz’s family released a statement Thursday night saying they made contact with the 27-year-old over the phone.

“We are so very happy to hear her voice and know that she is safe,” the family said. “We offer many thanks to the public for the outpouring of support during what has been a difficult time.

“We will sleep much better this evening knowing our daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister is safe.”

Hiltz moved to Calgary from Nova Scotia with her boyfriend four years ago. She was working night shifts at a Burger King, but lost her job and ended up on the streets.

Elizabeth Kelly said she was hearing from her daughter every day, but that gradually dropped to once a week and then suddenly, nothing.

“The last time I talked to her, she sounded stressed,” Kelly previously told Global News. “She had no home and was living in a tent in the woods.”

Hiltz’s family said they will soon be speaking to her in person.