New Brunswick RCMP make arrests in connection to stolen church bells

The hunt for the people behind the theft of two church bells in New Brunswick may have finally come to an end.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of church bells from two separate churches in Carleton County, N.B., during the month of July.

READ MORE: RCMP on the hunt for information after theft of 2 church bells in New Brunswick

The two men, one aged 51 and the other aged 52, have been released and will appear in court at a later date.

According to police, sometime between July 16 and July 24, someone removed the bell from the top of St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Highway 540 in Kirkland. The theft was reported on July 24.

On July 25 police recovered a church bell from a scrapyard in Fredericton that they originally believed to be the missing Kirkland Bell.

READ MORE: N.B. church bell found in Fredericton scrapyard, RCMP investigation continues

But on the same day, the Kirk Church in Northampton reported that its bell had been stolen between July 23 and July 25. The bell recovered from the scrapyard in Fredericton is the Northampton bell and not the Kirkland bell.

At this time the Kirkland bell is still missing.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about either theft or who knows the location of the Kirkland bell is asked to contact RCMP at (506) 325-3000 or to call Crime Stoppers.

Follow @AlexanderQuon