N.B. church bell found in Fredericton scrapyard, RCMP investigation continues

The bell may have been found, but RCMP are still looking for those responsible for silencing the sound of a church in Kirkland, N.B.

Police say sometime between July 16 and 24 someone removed the bell from the top of St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Highway 540 in Kirkland, about 30 kilometres southwest of Woodstock. It was reported to police on Monday.

The bell was located at a Fredericton scrapyard around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 506-325-3000 or their local police. Anonymous calls can also be made to 1-800-222-8477.