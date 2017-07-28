Canada
July 28, 2017 11:07 am
Updated: July 28, 2017 11:08 am

RCMP on the hunt for information after theft of 2 church bells in New Brunswick

The church bell originally stolen from a church in Kirkland, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP are asking you to give them a ring if you have any information about two stolen church bells.

They’re looking for information, and the public’s help, after two separate churches, one in Kirkland and another in Northampton reported their bells as stolen.

According to police, sometime between July 16 and July 24 someone removed the bell from the top of St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Highway 540 in Kirkland. The theft was reported on July 24.

On July 25 police recovered a church bell from a scrapyard in Fredericton that they originally believed to be the missing Kirkland Bell.

But on the same day, the Kirk Church in Northhampton reported that its bell had been stolen between July 23 and July 25. The bell recovered from the scrapyard in Fredericton is the Northhampton bell and not the Kirkland bell.

At this time the Kirkland bell is still missing.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact RCMP at 506-325-3000 or call Crime Stoppers.

