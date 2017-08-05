Man celebrating end of Williams Lake evacuation with fireworks fined $1,000

A Williams Lake man has been arrested and fined after setting off fireworks to celebrate his return from an evacuation order.

Williams Lake RCMP said officers were called to the Carson Road area early Saturday morning where they found the intoxicated man.

Police also located several empty fireworks canisters on the man’s property.

“The 34-year-old Williams Lake man later told police that he set the fireworks off in celebration of returning home after his evacuation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a statement.

Mounties said the man sobered up in an overnight holding cell, and was released with more than $1,000 in fines for dropping, releasing, or mishandling a burning substance and for breaking high-risk activity restrictions under the BC Wildfire Act.