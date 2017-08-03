Boat goes up in flames near Victoria fuel dock, and it could have been way worse

A routine day for staff at a Victoria fuel dock exploded with action when a boat caught fire on Wednesday.

“We were fuelling a 32-foot Bayliner and they finished fuelling and they got back on board the boat to start the blower and ventilate the boat,” Victoria Marine Fuels manager Doug Foster said.

Coverage of boat fires on Globalnews.ca:

Then he heard a big pop and black smoke started billowing from the boat.

A person on board the vessel jumped out and a panicked dog was taken off the boat before it was pushed from the dock and further into the water, Foster said.

“Within three minutes, the boat was fully engulfed in flame,” he said.

The boat drifted to the other side of the harbour where Victoria Fire Rescue doused the flames.

“It was a very spectacular fire, absolutely,” Victoria Fire Rescue deputy fire chief Dan Atkinson said.

“It was challenging to fight, it was very dramatic in nature and it’s certainly the largest vessel fire I’ve ever been involved with.”

READ MORE: Kelowna boat fire sparks RCMP investigation

The action all started at Fisherman’s Wharf in Victoria at around 11:45 a.m.

“Word got around that it was a gasoline vessel, not diesel, gasoline is more explosive so it was a little frightening,” witness Mike Cottingham said.

Two couples from Washington state were set to travel together on the boat, Foster said.

“They lost everything as far as passports, money, everything was gone. They only had the clothes on their back,” he said.

Atkinson said there are no signs of arson, and there’s too much damage to investigate what caused the boat to burst into flames.

Foster believes a faulty battery is to blame.

“Like the owner of the boat, Robert, said it’s all just stuff and it’s insured, so that’s the main thing, at least nobody got hurt,” Foster said.

Atkinson commended the actions of the boat owners and fuel dock staff.

“It could have been incredibly worse… they did everything right,” he said.

The boat’s remains are in the care of the Coast Guard, Atkinson added.