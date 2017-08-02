Lethbridge police seeking robbery suspect

Lethbridge police are on the hunt for a lone suspect after a robbery at a south side gas station last month.

On July 24, at around 1:27 p.m., police said a lone woman entered the Gas King in the 2600-block of 16 Avenue S., loitered in the business for some time, then grabbed a phone charger and walked out.

The store’s clerk confronted the suspect outside and a fight ensued.

The woman left the area on foot, then returned and began fighting with the clerk a second time before fleeing the scene.

Police say the clerk suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a woman with long black hair in a ponytail.

She was wearing a magenta hoodie, black jeans and black Ugg-style boots.

Investigators have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the woman.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.