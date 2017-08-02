Crime
August 2, 2017 4:53 pm

Lethbridge police seeking robbery suspect

By

Surveillance photo of July 24th robbery suspect sought by police.

Lethbridge Police Service
A A

Lethbridge police are on the hunt for a lone suspect after a robbery at a south side gas station last month.

On July 24, at around 1:27 p.m., police said a lone woman entered the Gas King in the 2600-block of 16 Avenue S., loitered in the business for some time, then grabbed a phone charger and walked out.

The store’s clerk confronted the suspect outside and a fight ensued.

The woman left the area on foot, then returned and began fighting with the clerk a second time before fleeing the scene.

Police say the clerk suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a woman with long black hair in a ponytail.

She was wearing a magenta hoodie, black jeans and black Ugg-style boots.

Investigators have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the woman.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gas King Robbery
Gas Station Robber
Lethbridge
Lethbridge Police
Lethbridge Police Robbery
Lethbridge robbery
Robbery suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News